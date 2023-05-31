Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A 19-year-old bride dies in a fire on her wedding day. There were probably no fire alarms in the house in Wisconsin, USA.

Reedsburg/Wisconsin – The wedding should be the start of her happy life – but now a 19-year-old bride is dead. She died on her wedding day in a fire inferno. Paige Ruddy died Wednesday afternoon of a brain hemorrhage resulting from smoke inhalation on Tuesday (May 23, 2023), her family said.

House burns on the day of the wedding: fire brigade has to break windows

Her Aunt Holly told the broadcaster WMTV, Ruddy and her fiancé Logan Mitchell-Carter exchanged vows privately on Monday night before the small wedding. The couple wanted close relatives to attend the ceremony at the Sauk County Courthouse, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday. But things turned out differently. At a recent wedding in India, the families of a bridal couple spontaneously decided to change plans, after the bride collapsed dead in the middle of the ceremony.

Around 4 a.m., her grandparents’ house in Reedsburg, where she lived with her fiancé Mirchell-Carter, was on fire. Paige, who slept on the second floor, couldn’t make it through the smoke, according to fire chief Craig Douglas. Firefighters had to smash a window to get them out of the burning building. In the hospital, however, the doctors were no longer able to intervene decisively: she died a day later in the presence of her family as a result of a brain haemorrhage caused by smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, but the police assume that there is no third-party fault.

Holly said the family didn’t believe there were working smoke detectors in the home and asked others to double check their own homes to prevent similar disasters from happening to them. “She was just a valuable person. “There wasn’t anything not to like about her,” Holly said of Paige Ruddy. “She was that presence you never knew you would need in your life, but always needed.” Holly described her niece as a person who was very loving and had a brave and independent attitude.

Bride dies in Wisconsin on her wedding day: ‘She had a big, caring heart’

Lily Markgraf also spoke about Ruddy’s death. She had graduated from Reedsburg Area High School in June 2022 along with Ruddy. Ruddy was the first friend she found when she moved to Reedsburg, a city of 9,200 (as of 2010), in seventh grade. “She had a big, caring heart,” says Markgraf. “She was there for anyone who needed it, even if she didn’t like the person. If they needed her help, she would be there to help them. I will miss her for the rest of my life.”

The family will hold a private funeral service next week, according to the report. Holly said they will have a public celebration of life at a later date. Ruddy's family asked others to honor their memory by hugging loved ones tight.