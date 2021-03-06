Adarlele Ribas de Andrade looks beautiful in her wedding dress. Friends and family are shaken when she dies just ten days after her dream wedding.

Uniao da Vitoria – Adarlele Ribas de Andrade married her boyfriend and dream man Ruan Pablo de Lara on February 6, 2021. The Brazilian couple knew they might not have much time left. Because: The 26-year-old bride was born in May 2018 cancer diagnosed.

Just ten days after hers Dream wedding In Uniao da Vitoria in southern Brazil, over 1000 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro, Adarlele Ribas de Andrade died of the consequences of her Cancer. According to international media reports, the doctors had one with the Brazilian Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare variant of bone cancer.

Young woman dies only ten days after their wedding

Adarlele Ribas de Andrade knew that their time was limited. To say goodbye to her family and friends, she and her partner Ruan Pablo de Lara decided to get married. Actually it was wedding was planned for December 2020, but as with so many weddings in the past year, the corona*-Pandemic also put a spanner in the works for them.

But the two lovers, according to media reports, do everything in their power to get married as soon as possible. On February 6, 2021 the time had finally come. Adarlele Ribas de Andrade was finally able to fulfill one of her childhood dreams, like this one Best man Felipe João Vetterlein told the portal “ND Mais” – namely one Picture book wedding.

Of the Best man also told how the couple’s story began. At the beginning of 2020 they met and fell in love on a social network. “He came into her life to be Prince Charming,” says Felipe João Vetterlein. “It was a relationship that love radiated. The harmony between the two was incredible. “

Dream wedding in Brazil – The bride was previously diagnosed with bone cancer

Like local media out Brazil report was that Bone cancer not the first cancer the young woman had to fight. Already at the age of six years should be with her Kidney cancer diagnosed – a very rare condition in children of this age.

However, she was cured of this cancer. Even in the case of the Bone cancer It looked like Adarlele Ribas de Andrade for a while, as Felipe João Vetterlein told the media, that things could go well again. After a series of treatments and one Bone marrow transplant she is said to have been cured for a year. But at the beginning of 2020, the malignant tumor came back in several parts of the body.

Terminal cancer: Brazilian bride still marries her dream man

after the wedding had to be postponed, the health of the 26-year-old has deteriorated significantly. In a hospital in Curitiba, the capital of brazilian State of Paraná, where she lived, she is said to have received the bad news: cancer in the terminal stage. “They said the treatment is now palliative would be. It could live a month, a year or five years, ”Felipe recalls.

“ND Mais” reports that the hospital in Curitiba even to a certain extent with the Wedding preparations helped. Accordingly, Adarlele Ribas de Andrade selected the wedding dress together with nurses and tried it on. To make sure that during the wedding nothing happened, a medical team stood by the church door.

Brazil: The bride’s health deteriorated further after the wedding

On the day of her wedding According to media reports, Adarlele Ribas de Andrade drove into the wheelchair in her wedding dress church but managed to get up and walk halfway to her future husband. “I’m sure that even the hardest of hearts cried that day,” he said Best man. After wedding Due to her health condition, there was no party, but a photo shoot. Photos of the beautiful bride and the dream wedding can be seen on the Facebook page, which will remain online in memories of Adarlele Ribas de Andrade.

Adarlele Ribas de Andrade died on February 16, ten days after the wedding, in Curitiba. Her husband is said to have just been on the way to her – but did not arrive in time. "We were hoping a miracle would happen, like it did when she was a child. She just wanted to live, "said Best man Felipe João Vetterlein.

