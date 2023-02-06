Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

A newlywed couple in the UK imposed a tough condition on all guests. (Iconic image) © Patrick Pleul/dpa

Weddings are usually celebrated with friends and family. A British bride made a demand of her guests, which also applied to her sister and parents.

London/Munich – When two people love each other, it often ends in marriage. Couples then celebrate marriage with a wedding party, which should be the most beautiful day of their lives. And be celebrated with all the people with whom the wedding couple feels closely connected.

As a rule, family members are among the safest candidates on a wedding guest list. The closest friends of the couple are also found there. In the UK, a bride and groom had already drawn up the list of potential wedding guests. But this had a catch: It was apparently only temporary.

UK wedding: bride demands 500-word application from guests – even sister and parents

Because for everyone who came into question as a wedding guest, there was still one condition to be met. The bride asked family and friends for a detailed letter of application. In it, they should justify in writing why they are suitable guests of the wedding celebration. The application letter therefore contained two questions that had to be answered. Here, too, a simple answer from the bride was not enough; she set a minimum of 250 words for each question.

Anyone who left the couple’s request unanswered was straight out. According to her sister, the bride had preset the answer form accordingly in order to counteract guests who were lazy to write. The “Send” button could only be pressed once the minimum number of words had reached 500. The couple in Spe then wanted to select the worthy wedding guests from among the applications. The matter became public because the bride’s sister made the case Reddit made public. And she was not very enthusiastic and vented her anger on the social network.

Bride’s sister stunned by marriage application – parents think it’s ok and put pressure on her

“I’m really offended by all of this. So she obviously wants people to kiss her ass and tell her why they really want to be there.” she wrote in July 2020. Apparently, there was no exception to the application requirement even for the closest family members: “She said that if I didn’t fill out the reply card correctly, I wouldn’t get a place, so that everything stays fair.”

The pressure on the bride’s sister increased. Her parents found the idea of ​​the application absolutely understandable – and made it clear to her that she had better send the application and show up at the wedding: “My parents said if I don’t show up, I’ll get in big trouble with all our relatives.” The reactions on the net were clear. “It’s ridiculous to ask someone like that. You invite people to your wedding because you want to share the important moments with them, not the other way around,” said one Reddit user.

Wedding Venue Forces Bride to Take Radical Action

There was a reason why the bride made the strange request to ask her guests to apply. The location where the celebration was planned for February 2021 had a problem with the number of guests. The wedding couple was told that this would have to be roughly halved or the celebration at the venue could not take place. This may also have happened due to the Corona requirements at the time.

Unfortunately, the invitations to the wedding guests had long gone out. And so the bride saw only one way to significantly reduce the number of guests: through the application process. (kh)