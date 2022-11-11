The bride cheats on her husband with the best man. Him: “Everyone go home”

It was a wedding party with surprise the one that took place in Čačak, in Serbia. As reported by Il Messaggero, immediately after the ceremony the newlyweds and the guests went to the restaurant. There wifebefore wedding banquetshe went to change the dress and she was not alone, with her was the witness wedding.

The husband, since the woman was late in arriving, went to look for her and once the door to the room is opened, he has found the witness and the wife in bed. Thus, it husband after chasing the two out of the room addressed the guests: “Dear guests, take back your gifts And return home. Because the bride ran away together with witness who just married us. ”Although the banquet was not consumed, the couple had to pay all the restaurant expenses.

