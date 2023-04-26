A bride told on a Reddit forum her negative experience in view of her wedding, designed to be “without children”: the guests should leave their little ones at home, but things are not going the right way. When she came to tell her sister-in-law, that she had just given birth, she had a different reaction than expected. “In a few months I will marry my boyfriend – wrote the woman – and we are finalizing all the details for our big day. One thing that has caused some tension is the fact that my sister-in-law just had a baby a few weeks ago and she insisted on bringing him to the wedding.”

“We made it clear from the start that we don’t want children at our wedding – the bride clarifies – as we want it to be a ceremony for adults only. We have communicated this to all our guests including my sister in law but she objected and said that she absolutely cannot leave her newborn at home. This is our special day and we have planned it to be a certain way. It’s not right for her to come against us, it’s unreasonable.” Unwilling to compromise, there is a risk that the sister-in-law will not participate in the wedding.