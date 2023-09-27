Why did Lucy Edwards want everyone at her wedding to wear a blindfold? She wanted them to feel what she felt

This bride’s story moved everyone. Lucy Edwards is a 27 year old blind woman living in Birmingham. After a long time she fulfilled her dream, that of marrying the man of her life.

The bride made a special request for her wedding, she wanted her husband Ollie and all the guests they were wearing a blindfold, especially when he crossed the aisle. But for what reason? Lucy Edwards wanted everyone to feel the same sensations as her and put themselves in her shoes, so that they too could understand her emotion.

He has been fighting his condition for ten years. Lucy lost her sight when she was only 17, shortly after meeting her now husband. Her problems began at just four years old, when she was diagnosed withincontinentia pigmenti. It is a genetic skin condition, which leads to loss of vision. At 11 she began to lose sight in her right eye, at 17 she no longer saw anything. She never imagined that she would be a blind bride, but she found a way to make it special the best day of his life.