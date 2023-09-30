Their wedding party turned into a huge inferno last Tuesday, when a fire broke out and more than a hundred family members and friends died. Although it was initially thought that Revan and Haneen had also died, it turns out that the newlyweds survived the disaster in Iraq. In various media they now respond for the first time: ‘We are dead inside’.
Foreign editorial
