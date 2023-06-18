Home page World

A wedding is supposed to be the happiest day of your life. But this bride put an end to her “happiness” quickly.

Munich – Many dream of their own wedding for the rest of their lives. Because it should be the best day of your life. The dress, the menu, the decoration – many things are imagined years before the big day. but sometimes not everything goes as planned. And sometimes you can spot a mistake just in time. The same thing happened to a woman from India. She realized on her wedding day that the groom is not who she wants to spend her life with.

The bride breaks off the wedding – there was a dispute with the groom

Timesofindia reported on the bizarre wedding story. This is probably not how the 21-year-old bride from Gunderpur in India imagined her big day. Because when she got married on June 11, there was a dispute with the groom and his family.

Indian weddings: these rituals and customs exist

Celebrated for four days

On the third day the marriage takes place with the priest

Mehndi: The bride’s hands and feet are decorated with henna a day or two before the wedding

The bride celebrates the upcoming wedding with the female friends and relatives

The bride wears a red lehenga or sari and lots of gold jewelry

The newlyweds have to walk seven steps around a sacred fire together before they are married

Guests throw flowers and rice at the bride and groom

A bride from India put a quick end to her marriage. (Iconic image) © Imago/Pradeep Gaur

Dinner would have been around midnight that day. But the bride’s family was probably not at all satisfied with the meat offer at the wedding. “There was enough of everything. But because of the shortage of meat, the groom, his brother and his father became very angry. They argued with my family and insulted them. Even though my father, older brother and uncles apologized, they kept yelling at us,” the disappointed bride said timesofindia.

Wedding canceled – bride disappointed

This moment shook the not-so-happy bride awake. She was very hurt by the disrespect shown by the groom and his family towards her family. “If a man can’t even respect the older members of my family and complains about something trivial like not enough meat at his wedding, how could I believe that such a person would respect me in the future,” she said. She will now take a completely different path, because like her timesofindia explains that she now wants to concentrate on her studies.

This bride quickly decided against her groom. But others take a different approach from the start. This Bride married herself and promptly divorced.