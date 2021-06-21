Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. Among the many alternatives for a bachelorette party, the new Anglo-Saxon translation is coming into vogue: the Bridal Shower. All the information about the preparation, the attention for the bride and much more.

With the passing years, marriage evolves and with it all the other customs, including the farewell party. hen party. In case the bride’s party needs to be different than usual, more Quiet and less enterprising, the Bridal Shower is a good one opportunity. Let’s find out all the features.

Bridal Shower: the new bachelorette party

Read also: Wedding dress: alternatives to the white dress

From the tradition of the world Anglo-Saxon, the term Bridal Shower wants to symbolize a real one shower of gifts for the bride. With this new typology of bachelorette party, we look forward to a new celebration less stereotyped, much more Quiet and intimate. In fact, in case the bride is one personality more collection, the Bridal Shower is the alternative right.

In addition, since it is not difficult to organize it can also be celebrated before the wedding day. It is an organization completely entrusted to the witness and to another very close friend of the bride, who will only have to worry about providing the guest list and the date. The rest will have to be all organized by yours assistants. With the bridal shower you want to focus attention on spending quality time with friends, before the wedding.

Consequently, the attention of the party is not towards external but internal entertainments to the group of guests. Must not miss the best food, drinks but above all a shower of presents for the bride. The latter are the focal point of the evening: the bride will have to feel pampered and filled with attentions. Games can be organized, a lot music, a good treasure hunt and much more.

To choose the location it will be enough to refer to a place particularly dear to the bride. In case you prefer one closed station, the house of one of the friends will be just fine. For an outdoor environment you could think of a nice one garden, possibly private.

It may interest you: Baby shower what it is and how to organize it

There could be two variations that are associated with the setting. The typology of the boho Bridal Shower it is one more theme floral and outsourced. In this case, flowers, garlands and lots of freshness should not be missing. If you choose a more style instead refined, you can think of a more bon ton theme, such as a theme based on the English and other similar products. In short, have you already thought about your idea of ​​Bridal Shower?