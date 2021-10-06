Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding the wedding. Nail art has now become part of the world of the bride, as well as make-up and hairstyle. The manicure test is now essential: what are the most chosen trends for the bride in this 2021? Here are all the tips.

For the Preparation of marriage, everything must be thought out in detail. With this column all possible and unimaginable situations will be addressed: details and accessories of the outfit, traditions, customs and small ideas for an unforgettable wedding. For the fortune of the bride here are some tips on make up and nails.

Nail art: ideas for the bride 2021

Although the pale pink shade is one of the more usual choices, for your wedding nails you could opt for some solutions more memorable. In fact, in professional beauty salons the nail art is taking a more and more clean and modern turn, so much so that the French tip knows how to return as one of the greatest fashions.

In fact, the reality of nail art is now part of the bride, at the same value and level as makeup and hairstyle. There try manicure it is always a great time to party and emotions to spend with the bridesmaids and other loved ones. However, what are the most engaging ideas of this latest 2021 season? As already mentioned, the French tip has returned to be among the first choices of the bride.

The French tip provides a white and transparent varnish on the tip of the nail, a tip that today is getting thinner and thinner. There is also the reverse French tip which puts the white nail polish near the cuticle. If you want to mention practicality, you can also think about the idea of negative space: leave part of the nail uncovered and the other part work it as you wish. Also there glitter gradient it is one of the most popular choices for the bride.

The glitter will be heavier towards the tip and more nuanced towards the cuticle. For the most minimalist brides, a trick chosen to lengthen the nail is that of the classic vertical line, through which a very long sparkle in the middle is added to the normal nail.

Finally, another of the most validated ideas for this 2021 is the Crescent moon. While the part of the nail near the cuticle remains transparent, the other half can be white, blue for a more delicate touch, or even full from glitter for a touch more glamor. In short, which is your choice among these favorite?

If you are preparing your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates.