Moisturizer
The skin should usually be moisturized well before starting makeup. It hydrates the skin. If you have dry skin, your makeup may be damaged. So the new bride must have a moisturizer in her makeup kit.
Primer
Primer is an essential part of makeup. Using it makes makeup last longer. Its specialty is that it does not harm the skin. However, good quality and brand primer should always be used.
Eyeliner and mascara
The beauty of the face increases if the eyes are beautiful. Therefore special attention should be paid to the makeup of the eyes. Eyeliner makes eyes look bigger. While mascara enhances the beauty of the eyelids. If you are a new bride, buy good quality mascara and eyeliner from the market and keep it in your makeup kit.
Foundation or concealer
Usually, there are light spots, dark circles or pimples on everyone’s skin. Concealer or foundation is used to hide them. However, foundation or concealer should be used according to your skin tone. This will not make your skin color look different.
Mascara and Eyebrow Pencil
Along with the eyes, the eyebrows should also look beautiful. Many times the bride’s eyebrows are not very dense and black. But it can be made beautiful by using eyebrows pencil. In addition, applying mascara makes the eyes look murderous.
Lipstick
Makeup without lipstick is considered incomplete. By the way, many color lipsticks are available in the market. But if you are a new bride, you should always keep red, pink or dark colored lipstick as per your choice in your makeup kit.
Before going to the in-laws the bride must keep all these products in her makeup kit. This makes the makeup complete to a great extent and the bride looks beautiful.
