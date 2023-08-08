South Africa, which will host the BRICS summit (a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and the host country) this month, informed this Monday (7th) that 67 countries were invited to participate in the next meeting of the group . The South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said that France did not receive the invitation, despite having shown interest in participating in June.

“The (South African) president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has invited, with the consensual support of his colleagues from the countries of the BRICS group, 67 leaders from Africa and the Global South,” Pandor said during an online press conference on the preparations from the dome.

“Guest leaders come from all continents and regions,” he added. So far, at least 34 representatives have confirmed their presence.

According to the minister, Ramaphosa has already extended the invitations to 20 other authorities, including the UN secretary general, António Guterres, and the president of the Commission (secretariat) of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

At the summit will be the presidents of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, while Russia will be represented by the minister of Foreign Relations, Sergei Lavrov.

South Africa has been in the spotlight after confirming in March the invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him for war crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine.

But Ramaphosa informed last month that the Russian representative will attend the meetings virtually, without traveling to the African country.

South Africa says it has taken a neutral position in Russia’s war against Ukraine and has called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

The positioning is not only linked to the strategic, political and economic role that Moscow has in some African countries, but also to historical reasons, such as Russian support for the anti-colonial and liberation movements of the 20th century and the fight against the segregationist regime of “apartheid”. “. (With information from the EFE Agency)