Brics Summit | Putin assured that Russia would supply free grain to a number of African countries

Vladimir Putin did not mention the war in Ukraine in his speech.

Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke on Tuesday at the Brics Summit in South Africa. He participated in the meeting remotely, and his speech was pre-recorded.

News agency Reuters according to Putin said in his speech that the Brics countries represent the thoughts of the majority of the world’s population.

“We cooperate on the principle of equality, partnership and respect for the interests of others. It is the key issue of our forward-looking strategic line, which fulfills the wishes of the majority of the world community, i.e. the so-called global majority,” Putin said.

The Brics countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – represent more than 40 percent of the world’s population. The alliance is also supposed to discuss possible new members at the summit, but Putin has not taken a stand on this issue.

Putin did not bring up the war in Ukraine in his speech, but assured that Russia will remain a reliable supplier of food to Africa. He said that the negotiations on the supply of free grain to several African countries are already nearing completion.

In mid-July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which has enabled grain exports from Ukraine to the world by sea since the start of the war.

Putin could not travel to South Africa on the spot, because the International Criminal Court ICC has issued a wanted notice for him, which is related to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Since South Africa is a signatory to the ICC Statute, Putin should have been arrested if he had arrived in the country.

Russia is represented in South Africa by the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.