The heads of state and government of the BRICS countries are trying to demonstrate unity. They accept six new members. But the tensions have not been resolved – especially between India and China.

Dhe BRICS group of important emerging countries is expanded by six countries. Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia will join on January 1, 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the alliance’s summit in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Claudia Bröll Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

The leaders of China and India had previously spoken out in favor of expanding the group. Both said they would “fully support” such a move. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been pushing for years to add new members to counterbalance groups dominated by Western states. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far been more cautious. More than 20 countries have formally applied to join the Group of Leading Emerging Markets established in 2009, and many more have unofficially expressed interest.