Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia invited to BRICS

The leaders of the BRICS countries agreed to admit six new members to the organization – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. About it reported South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a press conference following the summit.

Six states will become full-fledged members of the association from January 1, 2024, and in this capacity will take part in the next summit. At the same time, they decided not to change the name of the organization: BRICS is already an established brand.

Which countries want to join the BRICS?

The BRICS expansion was one of the main and most difficult issues on the agenda of the Johannesburg summit. The last time the organization expanded was in 2010, when South Africa joined the quartet of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Before the current summit, over 40 countries declared their desire to join the BRICS, and 23 of them sent official applications. In addition to the six countries admitted this year, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Honduras, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Senegal and Thailand did so.

40% of the world’s population accounted for by the BRICS countries in 2023

Since at the summit in Johannesburg the leaders agreed on the criteria and procedure for admitting new members, it is possible that other states may soon join the ranks of the organization. In addition, the BRICS leaders instructed to their foreign ministers to continue developing a model of partner countries for the association and a “list of promising partner countries” for the next summit.

Putin’s speech at the BRICS summit

Shortly before the summit, the agency Reuters reported on disagreements within the BRICS about the future expansion of the organization. In particular, according to the publication, Brazil was afraid that due to the entry of new members, the group would lose its credibility. India was also skeptical about potential expansion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the difficulties in agreeing on the final document, in particular on the issue of admitting new members. “As it turned out, this work was not easy, and President Ramaphosa showed amazing diplomatic skills in agreeing on all positions, including those regarding the expansion of the BRICS,” he said via video link.

Photo: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / Reuters

BRICS leaders decided to find an alternative to the dollar

Another important issue on the agenda of the BRICS leaders was the introduction of settlements in national currencies between its participants instead of the dollar. “We emphasize the importance of encouraging the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between the BRICS countries, as well as their trading partners. We also call for the strengthening of correspondent banking networks between the BRICS countries and the provision of the possibility of settlements in national currencies,” — says in the final declaration.

26% world GDP is accounted for by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

In addition, the BRICS leaders instructed their finance ministers and heads of central banks to work out tools and platforms for settlement in national currencies. They will have to report on the work done before the next summit.

BRICS countries call for UN reform and democratization

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa also called for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations (UN), and in particular its Security Council, to make it more representative, democratic and efficient.

According to the heads of the BRICS states, the UN Security Council can be made more representative, democratic and effective only by expanding the participation in its work of the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, including Brazil, India and South Africa.

The need to reform and potentially expand the Security Council to include developing countries has been talked about for more than a decade. Back in 2004, Brazil, Germany, India and Japan formed the Group of Four (G4) and agreed jointly achieve permanent membership in a key body of the UN.

In 2005, the African states, which make up almost a third of the UN members, adopted a joint declaration in which demanded to grant the countries of the continent two permanent seats in the Security Council with all rights and privileges, including the right of veto.

What did they say about Ukraine at the BRICS summit?

The meeting in Johannesburg also discussed the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. As noted in the final declaration, the leaders stated that they remain committed to the previously expressed national positions on this issue. “We note with satisfaction relevant offers of mediation and good offices aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, including the African Leaders Peace Mission and its proposed path to peace,” says in the document.

Photo: Alet Pretorius / Reuters

The African Peace Mission includes South Africa, which chaired the BRICS this year. China and Brazil also made separate peacekeeping initiatives, and in July it was reported that India, together with France, was developing its own peace plan.

Where will the next BRICS summit take place?

The BRICS presidency is transferred in alphabetical order. Following South Africa, Brazil was supposed to host the unification events, but lost its turn to Russia due to logistical difficulties. Therefore, the BRICS summit in 2024 will be held in Kazan.

Brazil, India, China and South Africa declare their full support for Russia in the matter of the BRICS Chairmanship in 2024 and the holding of the XVI BRICS Summit in Kazan final declaration of the BRICS summit

The format of cooperation between Brazil, Russia, India and China emerged in 2006. In July of that year, representatives of these four countries held their first joint meeting on the sidelines of the G8 summit in Yekaterinburg. In September, the quartet held the first meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and became officially known as BRIC – after the first letters of the names of the participating countries. And in 2010, the association turned into BRICS, after South Africa joined it (the letter “c” is taken from the English name of the country, South Africa).