Johannesburg (Union)

The BRICS summit opened in South Africa yesterday, as the Association of major emerging economies seeks, amid an emphasis on cooperation in accordance with the principles of equality and support for partnership, within a path that meets the aspirations of the “global majority”, within the framework of the pursuit of “a better and fairer world.”

The BRICS countries, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, represent a quarter of the global economy, while more countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc ahead of its three-day summit in Johannesburg.

Security has been beefed up across the city, as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with some 50 other leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend, and contented himself with giving a pre-recorded speech via video, and he sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as his representative.

China is the largest economic power in the BRICS group, and President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Africa is his second international this year, and comes in the midst of Beijing’s efforts to increase the group’s membership.

“Today, as BRICS friends and partners, we stand together in our common goal and pursuit of a better and fairer world,” Ramaphosa said in Pretoria at the start of Xi’s visit.

The BRICS countries, which represent 40 percent of the world’s population, record varying levels of growth, and share the desire to reach a global system that they believe best reflects their interests and growing presence.

The group seeks to establish its own development bank, and proposes to reduce dependence on the dollar in international trade.

The 15th summit of the group is being held under the slogan “BRICS and Africa”.

Interest is growing in the group, which began with four countries in 2009, and expanded the following year with the accession of South Africa.

Officials say at least 40 countries from across the southern hemisphere have expressed interest in joining the group.

Ramaphosa said that the BRICS group “is growing in importance, prestige and influence around the world.” South Africa will present to the leaders of the BRICS countries a proposal to expand membership.

Russia and South Africa support the expansion of the group, as well as Brazil, whose president expressed his support for the accession of “several countries”, including Argentina.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on South Africa to join him in promoting the common influence of countries in international affairs in the global south.

“We support substantial progress in the Group of Twenty, and support South Africa’s greater role,” Xi told reporters during a joint press conference with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, in preparation for the BRICS summit, adding: “We are global partners who must uphold justice.” .

China and South Africa threw their weight behind the expansion of the “BRICS” group before its annual meeting in Johannesburg, in an attempt to expand the group’s influence on the world stage.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for the inclusion of Argentina. “It is very important for Argentina to be part of BRICS,” he said. He pointed out that “in order for investment to grow, we must ensure the growth of confidence, predictability, and legal, political and social stability of the private sector,” adding: “I support the adoption of a unified currency that does not replace our national currencies.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in recorded remarks to the BRICS summit that the BRICS group is on its way to meeting the aspirations of most of the world’s population. He added, “We cooperate on the basis of the principles of equality, support for partnership, and respect for each other’s interests. This is the essence of the strategic path of our group, and it is a path oriented towards the future, and it is the path that meets the aspirations of the largest part of the global community … the so-called global majority.”

Putin stated that the summit will discuss in detail trade exchange between member states using local currencies, a step in which the BRICS New Development Bank will play a major role.

He added that Russia would remain a reliable food supplier to Africa and was currently finalizing talks that would provide free grain to a group of African countries, as promised at a summit in St. Petersburg last month.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday that India will become the locomotive of growth for the world in the coming years, and that the ease of doing business has improved through the reforms undertaken by his government.

Speaking at the BRICS Leaders Dialogue, Modi also said that India will soon become a $5 trillion economy, according to the Press Trust of India. He told the participants that India has the third largest startup incubator in the world and there are more than 100 outstanding companies in the country.