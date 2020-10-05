Highlights: 12th BRICS summit to be held on November 17

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China Chief Xi Jinping will meet next month amidst ongoing tension on the border. This meeting will be virtual in Kovid period. According to sources, the heads of both countries can meet at the BRICS Summit 2020 on 17 November. It was formally announced on Monday. Soon after, at the G-20 Summit on 20-21 November, the heads of the two countries will be face to face which is being organized by Saudi Arabia. This will also be through video conferencing itself. Soon after, another meeting at the SCO Summit can also see the heads of the two countries face to face. However, this too is likely to be done in a virtual way.

However, according to officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, it is an organization of different countries and there is little hope of two-party talks at such summits. But a big message can be sent by the heads of the two countries being in a program and PM Modi can also send a message to China from the platform in gestures. PM Modi has so far been giving a strong message to China at the diplomatic level and has been aggressively attacking its expansionist policies from all the platforms. Earlier, defense ministers and foreign ministers have also met amid tension between the two countries.

Talks can be held at the diplomatic level

Meanwhile, according to sources, there may be another conversation between India and China on high level diplomatic level of Doval. In July, there were talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi following tensions. In that conversation, an agreement was reached to reduce the tension, after which there was a decrease in tension between the two countries, but the dispute remains.

The way out of the conversation

According to sources, both the Deyas are looking for a way to have this level of dialogue before winter starts. Till now, no solution has been reached between the commander level talks or the other diplomatic level talks. According to sources, on October 12, the possibility of this will be explored after the talks of the two countries. If the current situation does not improve, then the armies of the two countries may face a lot of difficulties on the LAC in the winter.