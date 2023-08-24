According to the Russian president, “colonizers of the modern world” do not want to change the world order that “benefits” them.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, commented on this Thursday (24.Aug.2023) the expansion of the Brics, with the accession of 6 new countries. In a speech at the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, he said that the bloc “is not competing with anyone or opposing anyone”. He stated that the members of the Brics – formed by BBrazil, Russia, ÍIndia, Whina and ASouth Africa– “are defending the construction of a new global order that considers the interests of the south and also of the greatest possible number of nations, opening the possibility for the implementation of development mechanisms”. However, according to Putin, “modern world colonizers” do not want to change the world order with which “are very comfortable, as it benefits them”.

