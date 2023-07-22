Moscow (Union)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a videoconference meeting with the BRICS foreign ministers to discuss the strategic partnership between the BRICS countries. “A comprehensive exchange of views took place on ways to develop and strengthen the strategic partnership of the five member states of the group,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website. The meeting also discussed the progress of preparations for the “BRICS” summit, to be held in Johannesburg between August 22 and 24, which will be attended by the presidents of South Africa, Brazil, India and China, while Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in all its sessions via video.

And South Africa announced, yesterday, that 22 countries from all over the world have applied to join the “BRICS” group, while other countries have expressed interest in that. BRICS has hinted that it is open to expansion.

South African delegate to BRICS, Anil Soklal, said, “22 countries have formally contacted BRICS countries to become fully members of the group, and there are a similar number of countries that have asked informally about joining.”

Soklal said at a press briefing in Johannesburg that the increased interest in the bloc is “not new,” but indicates “confidence” in the work that BRICS has done throughout the 15 years of its existence.