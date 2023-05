New Development Bank, the bank of the BRICS. | Photo: Disclosure / NDB

Saudi Arabia is close to being integrated into the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS. The entry of the country, according to the newspaper The Financial Times, is seen as an alternative to strengthen the institution, since Russia, one of the main members of the Brics, has been suffering the impacts of sanctions imposed by the invasion of Ukraine. “Saudi Arabia is of great importance in the Middle East, and we are currently engaged in a qualified dialogue with them,” the NDB said in a note.

Paying the Russian government, the Banco dos Brics is an instrument that should alleviate the impact of western sanctions and a way to move away from oil sales pegged to the dollar. On a visit to China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed that “one of the main objectives of the bank” is the defense against “illegitimate sanctions from the Collective West”.

Negotiations are taking place in parallel with the start of work by the NDB to formally assess the bank’s financing options. These assets have been the subject of questioning since the beginning of the war. At the same time, it is a means for the Saudis, the world’s biggest exporters of crude oil, to strengthen relations with China. Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated the start of a “new era” in ties between the countries when he visited Riyadh late last year, and Beijing collaborated on an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations in last March.

The Arabs still do not appear in the bank official website as potential members of the NDB, a position currently occupied by Uruguay. If admission is confirmed, Saudi Arabia will join the founding countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – and Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Egypt, members recently admitted to the bank. The institution is led by former president Dilma Rousseff, whose appointment – ​​strictly political – is often seen as “a consolation prize despite ignorance and incompetence”.