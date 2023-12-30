Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/30/2023 – 6:29

Group of emerging countries grows and increasingly becomes the voice of the Global South. Analysts believe that the West should cooperate, not fight, with the Brics. It is a setback that the Brics will be able to overcome: Argentina will not join the alliance in January. Even so, the group will have five new countries from 2024 onwards: the three oil sector powers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, as well as Egypt and Ethiopia.

The expansion consolidates the Brics in the role of voice of the so-called Global South and gives the group more weight in international politics. The expansion will take place during the Russian presidency of the bloc and, at the October summit, when President Vladimir Putin receives the other leaders in the city of Kazan, the official photo will have twice as many participants.

The evolution that the group of Brics countries has undergone since economist Jim O'Neill, from the investment bank Goldman Sachs, created the acronym in 2001 to refer to a group of fast-growing emerging countries that would have an increasing weight on the world economy.

In 2009, the four countries of the original Bric acronym – Brazil, Russia, India and China – met for the first time. In 2011, South Africa became the first African country to join the group, which was renamed Brics.

The evolution is even more impressive if one considers that, within the scope of Brics, democracies, such as India, Brazil and South Africa, cooperate pragmatically with authoritarian regimes, such as China and Russia, ideological differences aside.

Even the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese militaries on the disputed border between the two countries in 2020 did not implode BRICS.

Neither Western nor anti-Western

The new members also bring with them enormous potential for conflict: Egypt and Ethiopia are at odds over Nile water; Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran are arch enemies and have been fighting for hegemony in the Persian Gulf for decades.

What unites all these countries, in the synthesis made by political scientist Johannes Plagemann, from the German think tank Giga, is the desire for a world order less dominated by the West.

This does not imply rejection of the West. As BRICS members can only make decisions unanimously, neither China nor Russia and in the future nor Iran can impose their positions. And, for most of the bloc's countries, what India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said: “India is neither Western nor anti-Western”.

Independence sign

Joining BRICS, as German political scientist Günther Maihold explains, not only offers a new status in international politics but also the opportunity to escape the schematized vision of a growing geostrategic competition that places China and Russia on one side and the West from the other.

“With joining BRICS it is clear that we do not want to join this scheme and, instead, we want to adopt an independent position”, says Maihold, who teaches at the Free University of Berlin.

It is as a sign of this independence that the pompous reception given to Putin, in early December, by the future BRICS members Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates should be understood – despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine and an international arrest warrant for Putin. International Criminal Court (ICC).

In Abu Dhabi, the hosts not only let the Kremlin leader's entourage walk along avenues decorated with Russian flags, but fighter jets painted the colors of the Russian flag in the sky. So much hospitality almost made us forget that the United Arab Emirates are allies of the USA, which maintains three military bases in the country.

Advantages for Russia

The Brics presidency and the possibility of thematically guiding the 2024 summit offer advantages to Russia, analyzes Plagemann. The first is to be able to demonstrate, within Russia, that the country is not as isolated as the West would like. Another is being able to bypass the West and its economic sanctions and sell raw materials at good prices.

Already today, the allies of Western countries that are part of the BRICS practically ignore the sanctions on Russia. In part, they are even understood as a warning sign: the penalties imposed on Russia and Iran, the freezing of cash reserves and the exclusion from the international Swift payments system gave strength to the search for alternatives to the US-dominated financial system.

A real alternative is difficult to build and takes time, but the United Arab Emirates, for example, allows India and China to leave the dollar aside and pay for their gas and oil acquisitions with their own currency.

And there is also the New Development Bank, also known as the Brics development bank, based in Shanghai, China, and chaired by former president Dilma Rousseff.

The accession of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could mean an increase in capital for the bank. The institution allows member countries to obtain loans for national development projects or also in the case of public debt “without being linked to the typical conditions imposed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”, explains Maihold.

Interests instead of values

Plagemann predicts an international rise of the Global South and the consequent loss of influence of the West. “This means that less value will be placed on ideological agreements, the promotion of democracy, human rights and so on and, instead, everyone involved will focus more on wanting to implement their own interests.”

Maihold agrees. “What the German Foreign Minister says around the world, that shared values ​​are the basis for cooperation, is not seen as a basis,” she says. “What the West tries to present as a rule-based order is one about which BRICS members say: 'We didn't make those rules. And there is no reason for us to adhere to or be subject to that set of rules.'”

Plagemann says that it is necessary to see Brics as a partner in areas where cooperation is possible. “If large international institutions, such as the United Nations, are becoming less and less capable of acting, then groups and institutions must at least be able to have the potential for cooperation. There is no point in building an opposition,” she argues.

Maihold recently put forward a suggestion as to how the West and Brics can talk: through forums of G7 and Brics negotiators. These would not even have to be public and could deal with sectors less affected by geopolitical competition, such as the environment and global health policy.