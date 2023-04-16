The dollar looks like it’s about to decline as a reserve currency: what’s going on

About dedollarization already in September 2018 I had to translate an article by James Richards (American lawyer, speaker, gold speculator, media commentator, financial author and precious metals expert) The World Is Ganging up Against the Dollar – The Daily Reckoning dated August 27, which at the time already feared a possible evaluation of exiting the preponderance of world trade represented by the dollar by some nations. Now, two other realities are added to the BRICS, IRAN and Argentina.



READ ALSO: Lula and Xi launch dedollarization. The BRICS expanded to include Iran and Argentina

The latter has one 102.5% inflation and a foreign debt that it will probably never be able to repayconsequently look for friendlier shores, while Iran is looking for “more reliable” partners after expulsion from SWIFT in 2013. About 9 months ago Ray Dalio, in addition to having written a book, posted a summary of the last 500 years about the nations that in the past dominated the world economy with their currency Ray Dalio’s changing world order – YouTube .

As far as it is understood (the video explains in a very understandable way) the dollar appears to be in decline as a reserve currency and it seems that it all began with Nixon’s declaration of the end of the convertibility of the dollar into gold. Overall, in a globalized world, it seems that the new reserve currency will be the Chinese Yuan also because in addition to being a respectable military power it has established itself in world trade first in a soft way now in a much more aggressive and sectoralized way and with competitive costs compared to industrialized nations … More competition than that.

Today it even builds cities and factories in Africa and tends to buy as many ports as possible all over the world, including Italy. China, by culture, is very patient and has a long-term view of things, slowly advancing and consolidating the goals it wants to achieve. One last thing: China is unloading its portfolio in tresaury bonds which in less than five years has gone from 13% to the current 9%. We will have one new reserve currency and a New World Order?

Subscribe to the newsletter

