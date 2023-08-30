In the countries invited to the Brics group, the large number of oil states is noteworthy. It can be used to weaken the influence of the dollar, says Professor Teivo Teivainen.

Brics that is, a loose association of emerging economies announced last Thursday that they had invited new members to the group. The United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia were invited to join Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Professor of world politics at the University of Helsinki Teivo Teivainen describes that the group has defined itself as “the hottest thing in the global south”. In his assessment, BRICS had to expand now or it would have lost its credibility.

World politics professor Teivo Teivainen photographed in 2017.

For now it is not known how much is symbolic expansion and how much is real impact.

According to Teivainen, symbolic and non-symbolic meaning are connected to each other. The countries of the Global South have long had the view that they are left out of international institutions.

A stronger and bigger Brics might create pressure to change the situation. In addition, it reduces the possibility of the West to pressure other countries to take the same positions as it, for example in UN votes.

“[Laajeneminen] can create pressure for the West to start thinking about whether the role of African countries in global decision-making should be boosted [vahvistaa]”, Teivainen estimates.

“Symbolic [merkitys] turns into real political pressure.”

According to Teivainen, the President of the Republic can also hear this Sauli Niinistön in speeches. Niinistö has emphasized that Western countries should not just dictate to the countries of the global south what they should do or think.

Perhaps according to Teivainen, the most interesting thing about the expansion is that the number of oil countries in Bricis is increasing significantly. The oil countries Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates will enter, and there are already the world’s largest oil buyers, India and China.

One of the main goals of Brics is to weaken the position of the dollar in the world market and generally to weaken the hegemony of the United States after the Second World War.

The joining of major oil producers creates opportunities for the dollar’s position to weaken in the oil trade. According to Teivainen, it is potentially good for both oil-producing Russia and China, which has tried to encourage other countries to use their own currency.

The Brics expansion has been seen largely by China and its leader Xi Jinping as a project and an effort to spread their own financial and political influence.

“As Brics expands, it will take on more of a ‘China and its friends’ character.”

According to Teivainen, inviting Saudi Arabia and Iran to BRICS at the same time is especially interesting from the point of view of Western countries. Iran has clearly profiled itself as an anti-Western actor with Russia, while Saudi Arabia has until now “had a foot firmly in the camp of the West” despite its serious human rights situation.

At the same time as China has gained more foothold in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, the United States has withdrawn from the region – even though the President of the United States Joe Biden the “humbling Elkein” just went to meet the Saudi leadership.

By between the invited countries, there are contentious relations that already existed in Bric, for example between China and India. According to Teivainen, in the future the group may need more formal means of dispute resolution.

“Until now, we have at least pretended to make a consensus decision,” he says.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have improved their relations with the help of China’s negotiations this year, but in 2016 the two countries severed diplomatic relations after Saudi Arabia executed a Shiite leader Nimr al-Nimr and after the Iranians attacked the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (left) visited Saudi Arabia and held a press conference with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in August. Amir-Abdollahian was the first high-ranking Iranian representative to visit Saudi Arabia after the restoration of diplomatic relations.

There was news recently fired by Saudi Arabia Asylum seekers who arrived from another country called Bricis on its border with Yemen, i.e. Ethiopia. Ethiopia also has a dispute with another new Brics country, Egypt. The UN urged already in 2021 Egypt and Ethiopia to negotiate on Ethiopia’s disputed dam project on the Nile.

“Oil unites part of the Brics scene, here is another example of how water creates tension,” says Teivainen.

A Nile dam was built in Ethiopia in 2015. Ethiopia’s relations with Egypt and Sudan have tightened due to the dam project, as Egypt and Sudan fear that it will make it difficult for them to get water.

Other for example, India has proposed some kind of minimum gross domestic product limits for the Brics group membership, which Ethiopia would not necessarily meet.

Another country struggling with its economy is Argentina. Teivainen considers its invitation to Brics perhaps the most surprising and its joining uncertain.

“Brazil has traditionally had a tight-lipped attitude about Argentina joining places where Brazil already is or could be representing its region in the future.”

The likely winners of Argentina’s upcoming elections have also been leery of Brics membership.

Others too there are dimensions in the situation. Natural gas is found in Egypt, and together with Ethiopia it forms an important trade route.

“When you think about Egypt and Ethiopia together, the routes of the Horn of Africa and the Suez Canal will bring the Chinese, but why not others, a more secure position.”

The Brics countries have also tried to compete with the countries of the G7 group of large economies on different metrics. In terms of population, Brics already led by far with the help of China and India, but Ethiopia, with more than 120 million inhabitants, is also growing rapidly.

Speculations about the future members have largely focused on the same lines.

“You would have thought that Nigeria would have been obvious. There was a lot of talk about Indonesia, it also had a population and trade route dimension.”