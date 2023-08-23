In an interview with Bloomberg, Wednesday, the bank’s chief financial officer, Leslie Masdorp, said, “We will increase the use of local currencies, and this does not mean that we are abandoning or moving away from the dollar, but it does mean that we are raising more financing in the local currency.”

But he stressed that the majority of the bank’s financing will remain dollar-denominated, adding: “The bank’s capital is in US dollars, so the dollar is an essential part of the bank’s fundamentals.”

He added that the bank has made a 1.5 billion rand ($79 million) bond sale in South African currency, is also planning to issue Indian rupee bonds this year for the first time, and is in talks with regulators to register a $2.5 billion program over five years.

The bank’s chief operating officer had indicated plans to issue its first Indian rupee bonds by October.

Vladimir Kazbekov added that the bank issued its first bonds in rand, South Africa’s official currency, last week and could consider issuing local currency bonds in member countries such as Brazil and Russia.

He continued, “We may knock on the doors of the Indian market – the rupee – by October. We have begun to think seriously now about using the currencies of member states to finance projects in this currency in another member state of the group. For example, we will use the Chinese yuan to finance a project in South Africa instead of the dollar.”

Kazbekov declined to disclose the volume of bonds the bank aims to issue in Indian rupees.