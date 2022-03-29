There has been no talk of the group of emerging nations for a long time. But after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the consequent Western sanctions, Brazil, India, China and South Africa will have to decide which side they are on. , South Africa), which makes the group of emerging economies both a gigantic economic space and a great political power. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the other four states gain special significance in the context of the new global order of economic dependencies and political partnerships.

As trading partners and suppliers of raw materials, with their political positioning they can have a decisive influence on the conflict. For example, the group would be able to support Russia with credits.

“At the moment, the BRICS position is reserved, and there is still no effective political coordination to react to the sanctions of the United States and its closest partners in Europe”, comments Roberto Goulart, from the University of Brasília, to DW.

This would apply to eventual loans by the New Development Bank (formerly known as “Banco do Brics”), an institution that accumulates capital from the international market at low interest rates, the professor continues. However, the four states hesitate to “take political positions in this scenario of great insecurity”.

The director of the Institute of International Trade at the Catholic University of Uruguay, Ignacio Bartesaghi, has a similar opinion: the other BRICS countries are in a positioning phase: “They have not yet established any clear strategy. It is certain that we are facing the formation of new alliances, coalitions, geostrategic partnerships.”

Brazil and South Africa: more oil and gas

Larry Fink, director of the American investment firm Blackrock, believes that a prolonged disconnection of Russia from the world economy will lead to lasting upheavals in economic relations. Countries will consider what kind of dependencies would be created, and how to reduce them, and that could cause certain countries to retreat more quickly, Fink noted in a letter to shareholders cited by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Production sites in Mexico, Brazil, the US or Southeast Asia can benefit from this fact. Brasília has already gone on the offensive: the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Costa Lima, announced that by the end of this year, national oil production will grow by up to 10%. According to him, this would be the country’s contribution to the “stabilization of the global energy market”.

South Africa is also faced with a decision that could define its future. According to the investigative network Amabhungane, given the rise in natural gas prices and the increase in demand that is announced, the country needs to choose its partner in a billion-dollar project with liquefied gas.

The candidates are Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar and Gazprombank, which is owned by Gazprom, while Shell has announced that it will not bid. So Cape Town must now decide whether to do business with the Russian state gas operator, despite the international geopolitical situation, and what its stance on the invasion of Ukraine will be.

India and China: political influence

Deals with China and India, however, are likely to be far more important than those with the other two emerging economies. Just a few days ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov received ambassadors from BRICS members. In the Russian version, the meeting’s message for Europe and the US would have been: Moscow is not alone.

However, the other four states have their own interests. Like Brazil and South Africa, India has so far ignored its desire for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. According to the Washington Post, despite Western sanctions, the country would have started buying oil from Russia. In addition, Indian banks are said to be examining a deal between rupee and ruble currencies.

However, the main power factor in the BRICS space remains China: as early as 2006, when the league was formed, the world power had long since surpassed the status of an “emerging economy”, thanks to its economic strength and political influence. The Brazilian, South African and Indian governments are watching closely how the Asian country is positioned. Beijing recently declared that its friendship with Russia “is boundless”.

To take an open stand, the BRICS countries can demand a reward from the West, which can be, in addition to promotion within the United Nations, influence and weight in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank. In turn, China could press to be accepted as a mediator in the conflict, which would confirm its rise in world politics.

