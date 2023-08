How did you feel about the content of this article?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg | Photo: EFE/EPA/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

The group of emerging economies Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) reached an agreement this Wednesday (23) on the expansion of the bloc and guidelines for the accession of new members, according to the minister of South African Foreign Affairs, Naledi Pandor.

“We agree on the issue of expansion. And we adopted a document that establishes guidelines for principles and processes to consider countries that wish to become members of the Brics”, said Pandor to Ubuntu Radio, a broadcaster linked to his folder, during the summit that the group is holding in Johannesburg.

“The leaders of the Brics will make a more detailed announcement before the conclusion of the summit”, which is scheduled to end on Thursday (24), added the head of South African diplomacy.

More than 40 countries have already expressed interest in joining the Brics and 22 have formally asked to join the bloc. Five countries are at the forefront of this process and may be announced this Thursday: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Argentina and Iran.

Earlier, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and current special advisor to the Presidency of Brazil, Celso Amorim, had commented that the rules for the entry of new members would be defined after they were chosen.

Brazil and India have been proving to be the two Brics countries most resistant to the group’s expansion, but Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have manifested a change of position in recent days.

“India fully supports the expansion of the membership of the BRICS and we welcome the progress in this direction based on consensus”, said Modi, in his speech at the plenary session of the summit. (With EFE Agency)