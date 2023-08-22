The BRICS group, which includes five countries (Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa), represents a nucleus for balancing the global economy, and aims to compete with the Group of Seven with the wide capabilities and capabilities of the member states of the group, and what the countries that will join BRICS in the next stage will add to those. potential.

While the group seeks to compete with the United States and the West, and break the hegemony of the “US dollar”, and while the current international conditions and crises faced by many emerging countries, especially with regard to financing and debt, give the group an opportunity to occupy a larger space on the international economic arena through various solutions and alternatives, including These are alternative financing opportunities through the New Development Bank, but there are many challenges facing the group.

Among these challenges is the extent of consensus among member states, as well as the dollar’s deep-rootedness in international transactions and its penetration into the joints of the global economy, which makes it difficult to confront that hegemony as quickly as possible.

Why is the momentum around BRICS growing now?

Although the group was established in 2009, it is now witnessing a broader momentum than ever over the past 14 years, and with the increasing number of applications to join the conglomerate, due to the wide opportunities it provides.

The World Bank advisor, Dr. Mahmoud Anbar, explains in exclusive statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” that this momentum at the present time is “a logical matter in light of the geopolitical events that the world is witnessing today,” referring to the division of the world between two camps; East led by Russia and China (two core members of BRICS) and West led by the United States and Europe.

While the BRICS bloc includes only five countries, it competes – in terms of the combined contribution of those countries to the global economy – with the size of the G7 contribution, and therefore – according to Anbar – this strong competition opens the door to further developments, especially in view of Russia’s endeavors. And China to confront the hegemony of the dollar in particular and to convert to another currency that can be relied upon, whether in commercial transactions, energy, and so on.

And he adds, “The BRICS bloc has provided Russia – which is subject to US and Western sanctions – all these opportunities (the threat of dollar hegemony), especially since talking about a unified BRICS currency that can be used in international transactions, and this naturally means shifting the economic map from the idea of ​​unipolarity.” into a bipolar or multipolar world.

He believes that “talking about the existence of a unified currency now, specifically for the BRICS group, is a natural development in economic integration, given that the single currency is one of the degrees and stages of economic integration, as is the case with the European Union, for example.”

The World Bank consultant refers to one of the opportunities that favor the “BRICS” and is associated with the appearance of many countries to join the group, including countries that represent a major axis in many regions, both for the Arab region and Africa, and therefore “this bloc is going to pose a great threat in every way.” What the word means to the United States and Europe, and comes in the context of what is happening now in terms of conflicts and mutual economic sanctions between the various parties.

BRICS contribution to the international economy

Data from the International Monetary Fund show that the bloc’s contribution to the global economy reached 25.6 percent by the end of 2022, compared to 43.25 percent for the seven industrial powers.

The size of the economies of the BRICS countries until the end of the year 2022 is 25.9 trillion dollars.

The BRICS group controls 20 percent of world trade, according to World Trade Organization data.

The current BRICS countries control 27 percent of the world’s land area, with a total area of ​​40 million square kilometers.

The population of the Alliance is 3.2 billion, equivalent to about 42 percent of the total population of the Earth, while the population of the G7 countries is about 800 million.

Supportive international conditions for the growth and development of BRICS

For his part, the Algerian economist, Houari Tigresi, speaks in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” about the environment and international conditions in which the “BRICS” bloc is growing, at a time when it is expected that the next stage will witness economic dynamism and economic liberalization processes for many countries in the world. The shadow of the suffering it experienced in the previous stages, in a way that supports the conglomerate’s plans for expansion.

He says that during the previous stages, many countries suffered from the global system (..) so that the UN Security Council itself was not neutral in many decisions, and those decisions did not do justice to the people (..) and in the light of that system, many maps had to be reconsidered And solutions in the coming stages, in terms of finding poles to confront unipolarity.

These data provide an opportunity for the growth and development of the “BRICS” alliance, which the economist points out by referring to the volume of requests to join the bloc, while the most important question is how to take advantage of the capabilities and capabilities available to each country that joins the group, especially African countries with their resources. .

He refers to what he described as “liberation processes” from the economic hegemony of the West, and in order to reform what can be reformed with regard to the political, economic and security system, and in light of the funding problem facing many countries, at a time when the New Development Bank (affiliated with BRICS) presents itself as an alternative. To finance many investment projects, instead of financial institutions that use double standards and “impose politicized conditions aimed at serving certain interests.” These conditions and complications led to the search for another system out of the Western model.

The New Development Bank is a multilateral bank run by the BRICS countries, and was established in 2014 with a capital of $50 billion. It works to finance infrastructure projects and sustainable development in the BRICS countries and developing countries.

Tigressi explains that these data would affect the dollar (as a symbol of American hegemony) given the “great awakening the world is witnessing” and in light of the discovery by many peoples of the possibility of exploiting local currencies, and with the agreements related to trade exchange in national currencies.

Thus, the coming stages give a greater impetus to the BRICS, especially since “the world is looking for social, political, economic and security stability, away from unipolarity, corruption, intransigence and inequality in many matters,” according to the Algerian economist, who notes that “ There are economic crises in the world that should be exploited to implement other plans for the next stages, especially with regard to energy problems, in which BRICS can play a role, especially in the event that other countries join in a future stage such as Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and others, which gives greater strength to the group.

On August 7, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in a statement, “We have formal requests of interest from leaders of 23 countries to join BRICS, and many other informal requests regarding membership possibilities.”

The countries that officially requested to join BRICS are: Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, UAE, Venezuela and Vietnam.

With the entry of new members into the BRICS group, the area of ​​the alliance could grow by 10 million square kilometers, and the population would increase by 322 million.

Broad challenges ahead of BRICS

On the other hand, despite the broad aspirations and the extent of reliance on the BRICS, and at a time when the group adopts the aforementioned goals in terms of breaking the hegemony of the US dollar and strongly competing with the West, the road does not seem smooth in front of it in order to achieve these goals, the achievement of which would constitute a radical change in the economy. Global. It takes more time and effort to achieve this.

Analyst and economist Waddah Al-Taha, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, sheds light on one of these challenges, and in light of the convening of an “extraordinary summit” for the group many years after its founding, and says:

 The group faces great challenges in light of huge geostrategic changes and conflicts, and in front of a growing desire to create another global pole facing the United States of America.

 The main problem is that the BRICS countries appear to be allied, but this does not mean that there are no deep differences between those member states. There are still deep differences between India and China, for example, beneath the surface.

 There are also challenges associated with the accession of a number of countries to the group, given that these countries are contradictory in terms of their economic strength and economic growth.

Al-Taha indicates that “the group is trying to create an economic and human force and has a vision independent of the United States of America, while the matter is not without challenges; among those challenges also is the lack of an alternative (as a local currency) that is equivalent or opposite to the strength of the US dollar, but at the same time there is Aspirations to increase the volume of bilateral transactions between member states in intra-trade using local currencies.

And he continues: “This type of transactions will increase, but it will not have a significant impact on the strength of the US dollar, which is still dominant in global sovereign reserves and in international trade.” He believes that “the matter may take years, especially with the existence of disagreements or fundamental differences that still exist between the poles of this assembly.”

This comes at a time when the BRICS alliance seeks to reshape the world order by shifting power from the “Global North” to the “Global South”.

Challenges and opportunities for developing countries

For his part, the Tunisian economist, Reda Al-Shakandali, points out in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that “the purpose of forming BRICS is to create a new nucleus to bring about international balance, and work to compete and reduce the role of the Group of Seven in the world, and thus make Trade exchanges are directed more towards the countries of the group rather than the European Community and the United States of America.

And he added, “This goal pushes to reduce the role of the US dollar at the level of the global financial system, and through the tendency to launch a special currency for the group that reflects its strength,” explaining that the group is still somewhat far from the influence of the Group of Seven (which enjoys wide momentum and influence), and then The trend towards expanding the BRICS came to strengthen its strength and to weaken the Group of Seven and direct trade transactions towards the BRICS, thus weakening the dollar.

The contribution of the “BRICS” group reached 31.5 percent in the global economy, compared to 30.7 percent for the seven industrial powers. The group seeks to reflect this superiority practically by expanding its economic activities aimed at countering the dominance of the US dollar.

However, Al-Skandali talks about a challenge facing the BRICS plans for expansion, which is the challenge related to some developing countries that are highly indebted to the dollar. “BRICS cannot compensate the trading partners of these countries or international institutions (..) because its primary mission is to weaken the dollar and not pump more. At the level of commercial transactions in the dollar currency, of course..and therefore there are countries that aspire to be in the BRICS group, but in reality this will not be beneficial to them in light of their association with the European Union and the United States.