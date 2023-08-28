Brics and artificial intelligence, so they can say goodbye to the dollar

A few days ago the meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) then the decision is to start expanding the audience and therefore, for 2024, six other countries have been involved: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

All together these nations represent 36% of world GDP as well as 47% of the planet’s population. Particularly interesting numbers. We all know that the goal is to disengage from the dollar as a currency for transactions. The goal is to create a single currency for all countries in order to detach the dollar from the navel, but which currency? None of these nations has the ability to govern all current currencies, so the road is paved with unknowns.

Maybe for them the only solution would be a “digital currency” for exchanges, perhaps supported by Artificial intelligenceand subsequently verify the potential of a new currency.

But now a question to the President of the ECB Christine Lagarde I have to do it: “Together with your Board and perhaps with the help of all the Governors of the European Central Banks have you considered this new scenario? What and how much could this new monetary “union” of those who represent almost 50% of the world’s population affect the European economy?

I know the question is too direct, but if you follow the 2% dogma, don’t you think that soon you will be forced to evaluate a new world order? We await an answer – we await an answer. Thank you.

