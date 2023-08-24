BRICS, six other countries will join in 2024

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that i BRICS, the group of emerging nations that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will welcome six new members from the beginning of 2024. Among them, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

“We have decided to invite the Republic Argentinathe Arab Republic of Egyptthe Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopiathe Islamic Republic of IranThe kingdom of Saudi Arabia they United Arab Emirates United to become full members of the BRICS. The decision will take effect from 1 January 2024,” Ramaphosa said at the Johannesburg summit.

BRICS, Putin speaks but keeps silent on Prigozhin





Vladimir Putin made no mention of the crash of the private jet in which Wagner Group founder Yevgeny was allegedly killed Prigozhin. In the short video link to the BRICS meeting taking place in Johannesburg, the the Russian president has faithfully followed the script, speaking exclusively of the expansion of the BRICS group “to ensure that its influence in the world grows”.

