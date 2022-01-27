Sinaloa.- Desperate they are the bricklayers of the community of El Pozole, in El Rosario, because they are still affected by Nora.

no supports

Juan Pedro Ibarra, leader of the brick makers, pointed out that until yesterday had not received any support by of the federal government.

“There was no response from any government department,” said Juan Pedro Ibarra.

It seems unfair to the bosses of the brickyards not to have a response from the government. They assure that they only promised to find a credit for the word, in addition to pantries.

The representative of the brickmakers said that around 60 hectares of land where the brick was manufactured is still under water. Ibarra explained that they have had to rent other properties in order not to leave their collaborators without work.

Juan Pedro Ibarra urged the authorities to go to the aforementioned community to verify the damage and implement support programs. He revealed that around 100 families remain unemployed.

Warning

Most of the brick makers and the families that depend on this activity would be willing to demonstrate, block streets or even the Mazatlán airport.

Ibarra explained that they do not want to harm other citizens, that is why that decision had not been made, although they do not rule it out. They would wait at least a week. If they do not have an answer, they could go to that measure.

Background

Since last September, producers have been affected by Hurricane Nora.

They even went to the Picachos dam to demonstrate and asked the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his support.

Those affected are around 50 bosses, each one has six more workers who depend on this activity. Each patron lost an oven at a cost of 50 thousand pesos.

The Data

farming

They also asked for help for farmers. Only in the area of ​​the Villa Unión union around 70 hectares were lost. It had to be planted again, so they spent more money.