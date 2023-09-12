At an army center south of the historic city of Marrakesh, not far from the epicenter of the earthquake, a military rescue member told Reuters news agency: “It is difficult to extract people alive because most of the walls and ceilings turned to dust when they fell, burying those who were inside and did not leave.”

The official Moroccan News Agency said in its latest report on the death toll on Monday that the strongest earthquake to hit Morocco since at least 1900 claimed the lives of at least 2,681 people, and thousands of others were injured and many are still missing.

The traditional houses, sometimes hundreds of years old and sometimes more recent, have long been a popular sight among tourists traveling up the mountain from Marrakesh.

Families often build these houses themselves in a traditional style, without any help from architects, and they make expansions whenever they can.

With no major earthquakes for a long time, few have thought to study the risk of tremors.

With many homes built of adobe, timber or cement and breeze blocks (a lightweight, porous building block), the buildings easily collapsed into piles of rubble when the quake struck late Friday evening without the air pockets that prefabricated concrete buildings can provide.

“The level of destruction… is comprehensive,” said Antonio Nogales, operations coordinator for United Firefighters Without Borders, a Spanish rescue team, while speaking from Amizmiz, located south of Marrakesh, which was badly damaged by the earthquake.

Nogales added, “The chances of survival are less” without the air pockets that steel and concrete buildings can provide in the event of collapse, but he stressed that rescuers have not lost all hope yet.

He added: “We never give up. I am confident that we will rescue some people in the coming days. We believe that there may be people in the collapsed buildings, and that there may be pockets of air.”

Even concrete homes or buildings often lack anti-seismic design in a region unaccustomed to such strong tremors, leaving survivors and rescue workers navigating piles of rubble with almost no walls left where houses once stood, experts said.

“When there are gravity loads, that’s fine, but with pressures from an earthquake, buildings can collapse like mud and mud,” said Mohammad Ehsani, a professor emeritus of civil engineering at the University of Arizona.

Many survivors spent a third night outdoors after their homes were destroyed or unsafe.

With most of the earthquake area being in remote areas, the full impact of the earthquake is not yet clear.

Colin Taylor, Emeritus Professor of Earthquake Engineering at the University of Bristol, said: “The government’s really big decision is to make sure that modern bricks are used in any rebuilding. Rebuilding with this mud brick is going to cause the next disaster in 20 or 30 years.”

He added: “In countries like Morocco, there is this major problem of having a large number of houses, something that may date back hundreds of years. Repairing or strengthening all this number of buildings is difficult on the technical level, and very expensive as well.”