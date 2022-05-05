,,We were not a little bit late, but very late. I think an hour,” said an irritated Feyenoord coach Arne Slot to Veronica. “The police had a lot of trouble clearing the road. There were some people who didn’t wish us luck. You expect it to be better arranged in the semifinals of a European tournament. We would have preferred to have started a little later.”
Feyenoord starts the second semi-final with the same eleven basic players as last week, when Feyenoord won 3-2 in De Kuip. “Last week we showed two faces. We were able to put pressure on in phases, but sometimes we also had to go back. Today will be no different.”
