Bribes, “a thought” framed by the cameras

It looks like a scene from a Totò movie but it’s all true. A entrepreneur chose one of the bar most frequented by Roman parliamentariansi in the very center of the city to try to bribe the right arm of Luigi Di Maio, Dario De Falco. She would have offered him – reads the Corriere della Sera – the most classic of the bribes (six piles of 50 euro banknotes) over a coffee at the tables of Ciampini barin the heart of the Rome monumental. And in the office he kept the post-its with the accounting of the gifts, noted with caption scruple: “2 July two bunches of 50 euros …“.

Bartolo Paone68 years old, – continues the Corriere – ended up under house arrest on charges of incitement to corruption he seems the man of clichés, instead he is the progenitor of the Neapolitan Cogepa Spaa company operating in the field of telephony. De Falco he was convinced to make an appointment with the entrepreneur but then, on December 14, 2021, he did not like the proposal. “A thought” Paone had said pushing the envelope with the money towards him while the cameras filmed everything. His lawyer replies Giulia Bongiorno: “Let’s wait the guarantee questioning“.

READ ALSO

Casellati President: missing only 15-20 votes. Heart-pounding ballot

Fi, Berlusconi would suffer from an infection. In the hospital not just for checks

Death Liliana, “for all it was me but the truth is close”. Visintin vent