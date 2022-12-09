Bribes from Qatar to Brussels. And the EU takes advantage of the opportunity…

There is something rotten in Brussels and there are also several Italians involved. Yesterday the news broke in the middle of the Belgian winter in a city – the “capital of Europe” – which in this season is already sad by itself, barely softened by the markets lit up for the imminent Christmas.

The deputies were already leaving the Belgian capital when the agencies broke the news: the former MEP of the Pd Antonio Panzerinow Article One (the party of Robert Hope), his assistant in the past legislature Francesco Giorgi And Luca Visentini Secretary General of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

Along with them too Niccolo Figà-Talamanca director of the NGO No Peace Without Justice based in Brussels. The news had actually been anticipated by two Belgian newspapers namely Le Soir And Snapswho later in the evening specified that it is also on the list Eva Kailicompanion of Giorgi, a Greek socialist and vice-president of the European Parliament who was immediately expelled from her national party.

The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office issued a statement saying that: “For several months, the investigators of the judicial police have suspected that a Gulf state has tried to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament. Cash for 600,000 euros was seized, as well as computer equipment and mobile phones”.

The 600 thousand euros in cash would have been found right in the apartment of Panzeri. The Belgian newspapers point to Qatar, where the current World Cup is being held, as the corrupting state. Also yesterday, Panzeri’s wife and daughter were arrested, who were associated with the Bergamo prison on a European arrest warrant.

