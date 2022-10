Olli Sorai, who works at the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, is required to be imprisoned.

The police demand that Olli Sorai, a government advisor to the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, be imprisoned on suspicion of gross bribery and gross abuse of official position. The district court will discuss the incarceration on Sunday. The news is updated

#Bribery #police #demand #Ministry #Labor #Economy #arrest #Olli #Sorai