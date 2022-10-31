Bribery | An official suspected of bribery may be detained for a week – Denies criminal suspicions

Olli Sorainen, a government advisor to the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, was imprisoned on Sunday. The district court can order him to be released if there is no further explanation for the continuation of the detention within a week.

Helsinki on Sunday, the district court imprisoned a board advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM). Olli Sorainen on suspicion of gross bribery and gross abuse of official position.

Sorainen was imprisoned on the milder basis of suspicion. In other words, the detention case must be processed again no later than one week after the detention. At that time, the police must present an additional explanation to the district court in order to continue the detention. The district court could therefore release Sorainen on Sunday, if there were no further clarifications.

Helsingin Sanomat has not reached Sorainen’s lawyer Kaarle Niemeä to comment on the criminal suspicions against Sorainen. Niemi commented on Sorainen’s doubts via text message to STT.

“He denies suspicions of gross bribery and gross abuse of official position. Otherwise, the matter will not be commented on,” Niemi wrote to STT.

Reason to doubt – basis is a milder basis for imprisonment than imprisonment for the most probable reasons.

On a general level, a person can be detained on the basis of suspicion, for example, if there is reason to suspect that the suspect would make it difficult to investigate the matter by destroying evidence or influencing witnesses, the person concerned or a possible accomplice.

A suspect can be detained on the basis of “reason to suspect” if there are no probable causes, but due to the additional evidence expected, detention is very important for the preliminary investigation.

Central Crime Police (KRP) announced on Thursday that it had arrested one person on suspicion of gross bribery and gross abuse of official position.

The police said in a press release that they suspect that “with the help of bribes, significant benefits and relief have been obtained in official processes related to berry picking.”

KRP’s director of investigations Teemu Mäntyniemi has not commented to Helsingin Sanomat on what the civil servant’s criminal suspicion is about in more detail.

Based on the date of commission recorded in the coercive data of the district court, Sorainen’s suspected crimes are suspected to date between the beginning of 2020 and Wednesday of last week. Helsinki is indicated as the place of action.

HS already said earlier that Sorainen has been a key official in TEM during the entire period of government, specifically in the field of intervening in work-related exploitation.

Sorainen the criminal suspicion is connected to the extensive human trafficking criminal network in the natural berry industry investigated by the police and the Border Guard.

Overall, the police suspect that dozens of Thai berry pickers who worked in Finland fell victim to human trafficking during the years 2020–2022. The focus of the preliminary investigation is the northern Finnish natural berry company Polarica marjahankinta oy and a Thai company that recruits berry pickers in Finland.

CEO of Polarica marjahankinta oy Jukka Kristoa and the entrepreneur who recruited Thai pickers as seasonal workers for the company is suspected of aggravated human trafficking in the case.

The police have said that they suspect that the operation of the berry company has been guilty of human trafficking by, among other things, mistaking, extorting and forcing Thai berry pickers to do forced labor.

Kristo has denied the criminal suspicions against him. Polarica and its management have also rejected all suspicions of illegal activity in their press release.