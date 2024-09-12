Kommersant: Filippov was given a Volkswagen worth 2 million rubles as a bribe

The head of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal War Memorial “Pantheon of Defenders of the Fatherland” of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Vyacheslav Filippov, received a Volkswagen Touareg worth 2 million rubles as a bribe. This writes Kommersant, citing information from the investigation.

As the source noted, the bribe was allegedly given to Filippov by the general director of NPP RDT Oleg Suvorov. The money was supposed to be used to conclude a contract for work in the interests of the country’s main military cemetery.

“Entrepreneur Suvorov gave Mr. Filippov a Volkswagen Touareg worth 2 million rubles in exchange for signing another contract with NPP,” he said, naming the amount of the bribe.

Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested Filippov under the article on receiving a bribe. He is charged under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”, which carries a prison term of 8 to 15 years.