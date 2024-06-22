Briatore’s return

As anticipated in recent weeks, Flavio Briatore he returned to an operational role in a Formula 1 team, accepting the offer of the Alpine. The 74-year-old Piedmontese manager will be the executive consultant of the team and will be in charge of both the scouting of the drivers and the organization and future plans of the transalpine team, which is not going through a good moment.

Briatore’s first words

And so Briatore was seen again in the Barcelona paddock, who gave a short interview to Sky Italia, explaining his duties: “I believe that with De Meo we have the same vision on what needs to be done in the team and I am his advisor. So the only thing I can do is try to evaluate different aspects with the group, for example ensure that this team can become as competitive as it deserves.”

Briatore, who won 2 world championships in Enstone with Schumacher and 2 with Alonso, however held back on immediate results: “It’s not like I have a magic wand. I’ve always been someone who looks at performance, but the problem is putting the car back togetherput it in a position to be competitive. The pilots? We have Gasly who is very good, then we’ll see. They’re not my priority this year, next year will be different“. Jack Doohan, Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher appear to be in the running for second Alpine steering wheel.