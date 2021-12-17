“What success gives Formula 1 an incredible resonance“: Begins like this Flavio Briatore in his analysis of the final of the 2021 world championship which gave the drivers title to Max Verstappen, at the end of an exciting championship fought point by point with Lewis Hamilton. The final embrace between the two contenders, however, did not calm the spirits, given that Mercedes presented two complaints at the end of the controversial last round of the world championship. Briatore, who in his career has won 4 drivers’ titles (with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso) and 3 constructors, let the emotion he felt while watching the Yas Marina race shine through: “For F1 it was something spectacular, it was a final that will remain in history of Formula 1. Everything stems from the Safety Car, had it not been in the final, Hamilton would have won with an eight or ten second advantage. They were good at Red Bull to immediately bring Verstappen to the pits and put on the qualifying Soft tires. Hamilton had already used tires ”.

In the interview given to Adnkronos, the Piedmontese manager did not hide the importance of fate in what happened: “Hamilton was in fact world champion with ten laps to go, then came the accident of Latifi, who was also powered by Mercedes. Had it happened a lap later, the Abu Dhabi GP would have ended up behind the Safety Car with the English champion. Everything went well in Verstappen, but this year he deserved to win. In sport there is always something that balances all year round ”. Closing on the Clerk of the Course and the breezy Mercedes appeal: “Masi had a terrible weekend. Hamilton congratulated Max and this is important for sport. We will have to see what happens next year, but such a thriller finish gives incredible popularity to the whole sport and to all of F1 ″, concluded Briatore.