Flavio Briatore: “In the center at 11 in the morning and Sala says everything is under control”

Flavio Briatore lets off steam after the robbery he suffered in the center of Milan at 11 in the morning: “Mayor Sala always says that everything is fine, but there is nothing under control. Milan is a dangerous city.” Fortunately, Briatore’s robbery ended with a happy ending because, as the entrepreneur himself explained, a captain of the Financial Police who happened to be in the area and witnessed the scene managed to intervene. “It was 11 in the morning – says Briatore – I was in via Cordusio for a coffee and my driver was waiting for me outside”, explained the entrepreneur. At a certain point, while Briatore was still inside the bar having his breakfast, the driver got out of the car to answer a phone call and in those few seconds the robbery took place.





“A scooter with a non-EU citizen on board opened the car door and stole my backpack while fleeing”, continued the entrepreneur, explaining how exactly the robbery developed. A warning also for other motorists in Milan, that of the entrepreneur, because like him, anyone could end up in the crosshairs of criminals.

