Briatore, on the seaside resorts: “The State collects 100 million instead of 800”

Flavio Briatore gives a thumbs up to government on the question of bathing. The head of the Majestasthe group that includes the Billionaire and other exclusive venues explains what the situation is like in establishments: “State fees too low? «Safe!”, four years ago, in the midst of the controversy over the maxi extension for bathing establishments, he said that the right fee for his Twiga would have been of 100 thousand euros a year. Actually, now he’s talking about half a million. “Let’s not think about the Twiga – Briatore explains to Corriere della Sera – that he has 150 employeesit’s a very large structure… Let’s say instead that 80% of bathrooms is the only entry for the family. Where everyone works six monthsfather, mother, children, brothers-in-law and then they close”. Briatore however warns about risks. “TO Saint Tropezin France, there are three large groups agreed and they took all the beaches. And they have thrown out all the family businesses“.

“Of course, – continues Briatore – al state property we have always paid little or nothing. I believe it State you get it a hundred millions the year. Should take 800. Or more. But it is all staggered. Starting with the power in the hands of the dealers. These must go. They’re guys who sometimes had some decades ago concessionsgo know how, and today too often le they exploit without working for it and without producing anything. Zero. I insist: families who live only on that concession must be protected as much as possible. For me they shouldn’t not even auctioning. The others do: criteria are set and then the competitions are held. Serious criteria, However. If not one, if he wants, you buy all the surroundings“.

