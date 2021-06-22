“It is right to keep the block on layoffs because we come from a dramatic situation, maybe try to stagger them. We are in a dramatic moment, you cannot leave people in the middle of a street”. In this way Flavio Briatore answers Cartabianca to the questions on the blocking of layoffs which should expire at the end of June.





“It is a special moment. It takes common sense on the part of entrepreneurs, you cannot lay off thousands of people en masse,” he says. On the other hand, “people have to work, young people cannot live on citizenship income and they have to get involved: they cannot be satisfied with getting by with 600 euros and some undeclared work”, says the manager, who judges positively in general the work of the government led by Mario Draghi.

“I am very satisfied: with Draghi there was a notable change of gear. This shows that if there is someone who knows how to do things, they improve”, he says. “General Figliuolo did a super job. If the Conte government had remained we would be in different conditions”, he adds, focusing in particular on the covid emergency commissioner.