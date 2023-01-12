“Vasseur is now in Ferrari and he’s a friend, and we hope he does well”. Like this Flavio Briatore declared that he hopes a 2023 at least along the lines if not better than a 2022 which has seen the Scuderia from Maranello fight again to win after a two-year period 2020-2021 in which the Prancing Horse remained fasting from victories unlike ‘outsiders’ such as McLaren, Racing Point and AlphaTauri.

The regulatory revolution that brought ground effect back to F1 was effectively exploited by the technicians of the Ferrari and the F1-75 at the beginning of the season it was clearly the car to beat only to then gradually lose ground in terms of competitiveness against a Red Bull RB18 which, by progressively losing weight, became the reference point on the starting grid especially in the race where it proved to be the best overall in the management of tire degradation.

Although the championship was resolved well in advance in favor of Max Verstappen, the 2022 F1 season recorded record numbers in terms of public attendance and also in terms of recorded revenue. According to Briatore, the merit is of an unparalleled driving force such as that guaranteed by the US Liberty Media: “I returned to Formula 1 two years ago, which now has enormous appeal because the United States is an extraordinary driving forcewhereas before it was very difficult to get into it – Briatore’s words reported by the press agency HANDLE – Formula 1 is entertainment, let’s go to America and make 500,000, 600,000 people”.

Liberty Media certainly manages to effectively exploit what it has available, a category in which there is no shortage of cover faces that guarantee appeal to F1: “There are some extraordinary and fantastic young riders – added Briatore – people who communicate with the media differently. There are extraordinary champions like Verstappen, like Hamilton, like Russell, a group of fantastic young people. And a group of less young people like Alonso who weren’t in such physical shape even when he was racing with me ”.