The season finale of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship has turned the spotlight on the world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. For the Italian spectators the absence from the contest of the Ferrari, who showed clearly better form than twelve months ago, but not yet in a position to compete for victory. Success in a GP has been missing for over two years, and the last one to take it was Sebastian Vettel, ahead of team mate Charles Leclerc. The podium earned in the final race in Abu Dhabi by Carlos Sainz did not have the well-deserved resonance, given that all the attention was paid to the challenge between Verstappen and Hamilton.

2022 will therefore be a fundamental season, which Ferrari – like the other teams – has been preparing in detail for some time. Leclerc and Sainz, thanks to the aerodynamic revolution that could level the gap between Mercedes and Red Bull, hope to have a winning car in their hands, to give fans the satisfaction they have been waiting for too many years. Flavio Briatore, in an interview with the agency Adnkronos, wanted to have his say on the moment of the Prancing Horse: “Ferrari this year did not have a championship at its height. Third place in Abu Dhabi with Sainz is fine, but Ferrari must race in the Grand Prix to try to take first place and not third. There will be a lot of work to be done at Ferrari, now that there are changes in the regulations and if Ferrari is not competitive at least to fight for the top positions, at that point I believe that they have to overhaul everything a bit ”.