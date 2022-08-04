Minardi, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and now Aston Martin: considering the Alpine the third chapter of his career with Renault Fernando Alonso in 2023 he will race for the fifth different team in his long-lived F1 career to say the least. The Spanish rider, in fact, yesterday made official his arrival in the team owned by Lawrence Stroll on the basis of a multi-year agreement, an offer that in terms of the duration of the contract could not be matched by Alpine.

At the moment the Alpine is a decidedly more competitive car than Aston Martin and it is also a 100% official team, which builds the power units in-house, while the emerald green team is a Mercedes customer in terms of supply of engines. Alpine has the investment guarantee and firepower guaranteed by the Renault group behind it, while Aston Martin has Lawrence Stroll, who has absolutely no intention of take your foot off the accelerator with regards to investments aimed at triumphing in F1.

The signing of Fernando Alonso is the latest demonstration of Aston Martin’s ambitions, which in addition to substantially upgrading the Silverstone headquarters – the new wind tunnel is under construction – is continuing to strengthen its staff with thick technicians coming mainly from Mercedes and Red Bulla stable that has recently registered the departure – not without controversy of a legal nature – of Dan Fallows.

“Lawrence has taken good people from Red Bull and Mercedes, I am convinced that he will relaunch the team and Fernando will be a great ambassador for GT – he has declared Flavio Briatore as reported in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport – it makes me laugh who says that Alonso is old. He doesn’t count the age but the chronometer. And Fernando is even in better shape than him when he was winning with me “. The regulatory turning point of 2022 did not reward Aston Martin, which, however, is trying to get back on top without giving up on bringing updates to the track such as the new rear wing ready to be copied by the competition.