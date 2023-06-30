Briatore: “My son? No university or leave home”

The controversy breaks out over the recent statements by Flavio Briatore. During the latest episode of Cartabianca, the 73-year-old entrepreneur lamented the presumed disappearance of manual jobs, threatened by none other than the school.

“I went to a carpenter the other week,” Briatore said on the Rai3 broadcast hosted by Bianca Berlinguer. “All the carpenters in the study were over 50 years old because not having companies that can survive on their own, they make their children do other things like send them to school or university. We will find ourselves in 20 years that there will be no more carpenters, there will be no more bricklayers, there will be no more people who make false ceilings”. “But why should a bricklayer’s son be forced to do his father’s work?” replied the presenter. “It’s reasoning I don’t understand.”

Briatore insisted, making it clear that the same applies to his son: “If small businesses work, children are encouraged to carry on their parents’ business, if these don’t work, they are forced to do other jobs. My son won’t go to university, I’ll take him to do my job, I don’t need a lawyer and if he doesn’t want to, he goes away from home ”.