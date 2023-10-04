Briatore: “The president is elected and whoever wins governs for five years and whoever loses stays and watches, otherwise we won’t go anywhere”





“There are attacks every day, but I don’t know if they are the powers that be.” With these words Flavio Briatore answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether an attack by the strong powers on Italy is underway to bring down the centre-right government led by Giorgia Meloni.

But attacks by whom? Europe? the Judiciary? “A bit of everyone, a bit from all sides. Let’s let the people work. In this country we need a presidential reform. The president is elected and whoever wins governs for five years and whoever loses stays and watches, otherwise we won’t go from Nowhere”.

Are you afraid that Meloni could fall and that there could be another technical executive? “I really hope not. We have already given. We have already had the experience of technical governments, from Mario Monti to Mario Draghi. I really hope that it doesn’t happen and that the Meloni government continues to work for Italy. Giorgia Meloni is the best Prime Minister we have had in recent years”, concludes Briatore.

