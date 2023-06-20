The Canadian Grand Prix 2023despite Max Verstappen’s undisputed victory, marked an important point in the history of Formula 1. It was in fact the Red Bull’s 100th hit in the top category of motoring. But not only that, because the podium formed by Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton was the one with the most appearances in the top3 in history, a good 383 (194 for the English, 104 for the Spanish and 85 for the Dutch), exceeding by ten lengths that of Australia at the start of the season, made up of the same drivers. Finally, it has not gone unnoticed that with 41 first places, Verstappen has caught up with an F1 giant, Ayrton Senna.

With eight victories in as many grands prix, Red Bull is dominating the 2023 season, with 321 points and bringing the gap to Mercedes to an impressive 154 lengths. And Verstappen, now in his fourth consecutive success and sixth in this championship, has extended to +69 on his teammate Sergio Perez, who is increasingly in difficulty in the last few performances.

Flavio Briatore’s comment

The newspaper Il Riformista hosted the analysis by Flavio Briatore of the Montreal race in today’s edition: “At the Canadian Grand Prix the usual absolute supremacy of a pilot, Max Verstappen. His teammate Checo Perez, on the other hand, was far behind, demonstrating that not only the car must be good but the driver must also be up to the task. On Sunday we saw the three most important champions of Formula 1 on the podium, it was a podium that raised the three best forces and drivers in the circus”.

The Piedmontese manager also spoke about the Reds: “I break a spear for the Ferraris that this time, even if they remained behind in the standings (in fourth and fifth position), they had a race pace very close to Aston Martin and very close to Mercedes. It’s perhaps the first time this year that we’ve seen the reds from Maranello keep up a very similar pace to the English and Germans. It’s not all rosy, of course. Ferrari made a mistake in qualifying and this penalized them forcing them into the pile, but a little red hope showed“, concluding: “Now we await the next grands prix, we wait for Ferrari to continue on this path, hoping that Aston Martin will close the gap with Red Bull even if the world championship seems to me already assigned to a rampant Max Verstappen”.