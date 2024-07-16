Briatore: “With Trump as president there would have been no war in Ukraine”

Donald’s image Trump almost shot dead during a rally Flavio has also been around the world Briatore that of the former president of the United States is friend for over 30 years he jumped on his chair: “I immediately thought of the Kennedy BrothersI tried panic. One centimeter was enough – Briatore tells Il Giornale – and he would have died. The killer was undisturbed. Americans have a habit of shooting presidents and presidential candidates. As soon as I saw the images I called a mutual friend and he told me that Donald was fine. This has already happened. With Lincoln, with John Kennedy. It must not happen againWe must find a way to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

“To Trump – Briatore continues to Il Giornale – a great friendship binds me. Before he was elected president we saw each other very often. But even now we talk at least twice a month and then we see each other often in New York. He had appointed me as his representative in Europe for The Apprenticethe talent show for entrepreneurs that has had incredible success all over the world and that I had already done. I heard it the last time right two weeks ago. He asked me to go and visit him at his house in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. But the real reason for the call was to tell him that for my new commitment in Formula 1 I would have to to resign from the position that he had entrusted to me in Europe for The Apprentice. Donald – concludes Briatore – it is a hero and Americans love heroes. He will win. He would certainly be much more incisive than Biden. I think that if Trump had been the President of the United States, there would hardly have been war in Ukraine“.