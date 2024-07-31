Flavio’s choice

Flavio Briatore he really wanted it and in the end Oliver Oakesnow ex team principal of Hitech GP, has arrived. The Englishman born in 1988 was called by the entrepreneur from Cuneo to revive Alpine’s fortunes and will officially take office after the summer break, reporting directly to Renault CEO Luca De Meo. Oakes at 36 will be the second youngest team principal in F1 history, beaten only by Christian Horner, who was 31 when he made his debut on the Red Bull pit wall in 2005.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes to our Formula 1 project. Oli has great talent and leadership experience. and successful in racing – declared Flavio Briatore at the time of the announcement – and his transition to this role is a great example of the strength and confidence we have in our team and in our young up-and-coming drivers. I am excited to work closely with him with the common goal of moving up the grid and winning races again”.

The words of De Meo and Oakes

De Meo himself also spoke about Oakes, who hopes to generate a turnaround with the new team principal after the latest disappointing results: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team.will be one of the youngest team principals the sport has ever seen. This team has been built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment to a senior role. We look forward to capitalising on his enthusiasm.his energy and his passion for racing to spread this mentality throughout the team”.

Finally, the new team principal himself uttered his first words as an Alpine man: “I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity – he has declared – the team has talented people and excellent resources within it and I am confident that together we can achieve a lot in the rest of this season and in the long term. I can’t wait to get started after the summer break”.